Schools in the UK (and across much of the rest of the world) are closed for the vast majority of children, and we’re all being told to stay at home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. As many parents who never envisaged homes chooling are now being asked to help their children with distance learning (while, in many cases trying to keep up with work for their own jobs at home at the same time), we thought it might be helpful to point you in the direction of some online earth and planetary science resources. And some of them might be interesting to the parents too – you never know, you might learn something new too while we all stay at home to beat this disease.

This isn’t a definitive list, and I’m sure many other organisations are producing similar lists too, but I hope this will be useful to even just one family to make this difficult time a little easier.

As and when we come across any additional resources we’ll add them to this list. If you have any suggestion you’d like to see added please leave a message in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Lets start with what we’ve got! We’ve always tried to aim this blog at a general audience of 6th form students or older. Our podcast, The Cosmic Cast, is aimed at similar audience, perhaps those who are studying geology at A-Level or have a general interest in the field. And don’t forget you can always keep up to date with what we’re doing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where we’re part way through introducing members of our group and highlighting their research and the paths different people have taken through their careers to date .

Our colleagues at Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre have a new Science Learning At Home page on their website. At the moment there’s a lecture from Prof Tim O’Brien online, along with a couple of Rocket Lab Missions that you can complete with household objects. The web page promises more learning activities and resources to come soon…

BBC Bitesize recently posted a nice introduction to meteorites: Are these rocks the oldest objects on Earth? They have a whole range of resources, not just about meteorites, all broken down in to Primary, Secondary and Post 16 age groups, to match the curriculum in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

One of the encapsulated disks containing Apollo samples, that is part of the STFC Borrow the Moon scheme. Photo: Torsten Henkel

The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) run a fantastic Borrow the Moon scheme that enables schools to borrow a selection of meteorites and Moon rocks collected by the Apollo astronauts. For security reasons they won’t be able to loan this out to individual families at home, but all the teaching resources are available online and with a bit of imagination I’m sure many of these can be adapted to do at home. STFC have also produced a range of activity booklets and broadsheet posters, aimed at 7 to 11 year olds, that you can download (under normal circumstances schools can request copies of these free of charge):

STFC have announced today that they’ll be introducing STFC Science At Home later this week, and the theme for the first week will be Exploring Our Solar System. I can’t find any info on their website just yet, so keep an eye on their Twitter account (@STFC_Matters) and the hashtag #STFCScienceAtHome for updates for the time being.

The online Virtual Microscope has digital thin sections of a whole range of samples that you can browse – from Martian meteorites to rocks Charles Darwin collected during his Beagle voyage. You can study the mineral’s properties, shape, size and colour.

ESERO-UK (European Space Education Resource Office) provides free curriculum-linked resources, support and information that can be used by teachers and shared with families.

“Kids”, big and small, making craters.

Both NASA and ESA also have a whole range of educational materials and fun activities to do at home on their websites, as does the Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI). Note that the NASA and LPI educational materials are targeted to the American school curriculum, so things may not quite tie in with the UK curriculum for a particular age group, but I’m sure they can be easily adapted (or just used as they are). If you need to get messy, I can recommend the Think SMALL in a BIG Way activity to investigate how craters form on planetary surfaces – although I would advise doing this in the garden!

Girl Guiding introduced a new Space badge for Brownies last year (in conjunction with the UK Space Agency and Royal Astronomical Society), and I’m sure there’s nothing to stop anyone doing the activities that would earn the badge – whether a Brownie or not! Similarly Scouts have a Space Activity Badge for Beavers, an Astronomer Activity Badge for Cubs, and Astronautics and Astronomer Activity Badges for Scouts, all of which are accompanied by suggestions for activities that are available online.

More generally STEM Learning have a broad range science, technology, engineering and maths resources that are free for everyone to access. They have subject experts online weekdays via their webchat.

The Great Science Share for Schools will still go ahead this year, and the event organisers are exploring ways that young people can share their science virtually if they are not in school – so keep that science coming!

Finally, check out the hashtag #ScienceFromHome on Twitter for a whole host of other ideas that various individuals and organisations are posting online.

And if you get really desperate, there’s some great space themed Lego that you can order online – a Saturn V rocket, an Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, and an International Space Station. Our ISS just arrived, and I’ll try to post updates on our social media accounts as build it while stuck at home!

I hope some of those links will be helpful. As I said, this isn’t a definitive list, and if we thing of any other suggestions we’ll add them and update the post. And if you have any suggestions that you’d like to share please add them to the comments below.