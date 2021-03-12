Mission Cup 2021: Stardust

NASA’s Stardust mission collected dust from comet Wild 2 and returned it to Earth successfully in January 2006. Its secondary mission was to collect samples of cosmic dust on the journey, on the back side of the cometary dust collector. It also managed to return observations of asteroid 5535 Annefrank en route to Wild 2, and successfully completed an extended mission, intercepting comet Tempel 1 in February 2011. It was quickly estimated that for the comet dust collection, a million microscopic dust particles were embedded in the aerogel collector, with the largest ten measuring over 0.1 mm in size.

The interstellar dust impacts were expected to be very rare; estimates thought there were up to 45 impacts. Stardust@home became the first large scale Citizen science project, whereby millions of microscope photographs of the collector cells were made available online, for hundreds of volunteers to search and mark any evidence of a possible grain. I took part in the first phase of this, and even managed to hunt down my training certificate as proof, though sadly I did not find an interstellar grain!

Fast forward several years, and I was able to study some of these comet grains as part of my PhD. Some of the big discoveries from this treasure trove include the discovery of magnetite and other minerals that suggest the presence of liquid water in comet Wild 2, alongside unexpected minerals that form at high temperatures. This indicates a more complex mixing history in the early Solar System whereby minerals formed at different temperatures and likely different places in the Solar System came together in one place to form a comet.

Artist’s impression of Stardust at comet Wild 2. The small blue-grey grid pointing upwards is the dust collector, which folded down into the brown container with the white lid for safe delivery to Earth.

By NASA – https://stardust.jpl.nasa.gov/photo/artist.html (image link), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=409584

References:

Magnetite in Comet Wild 2: Evidence for parent body aqueous alteration, L.J. Hicks, J.L. MacArthur et al. (2017), Meteorit. Planet. Sci. 52, 2075-2096