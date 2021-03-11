This blog post was written by Stephen Edwards who nominated New Horizons for Mission Cup 2021.

New Horizons is a NASA interplanetary space probe mission to explore the dwarf planet Pluto and its large moon Charon. Launch was in 2006, with a Jupiter gravity sling shot and flyby of Pluto in 2015 at a minimum distance of 12500 km (about one Earth diameter). The spacecraft weighs about half a tonne, and is roughly the size and shape of a grand piano, with a 2.1 m dish antenna attached to one surface. Power comes from thermoelectric generators – these convert the heat from the decay of a radioactive isotope into electricity. The primary instrument is the long range camera LORI, which takes detailed pictures of planets, moons and other bodies during flybys. Due to the distance from Earth the Pluto encounter images are stored in a solid state memory, and beamed back to Earth over six months.

The New Horizons space probe. The main antenna dish is to the right, the dark grey finned radioisotope thermoelectric generator to the left. Source NASA.

New Horizons revolutionised our knowledge of the Pluto-Charon system. The detailed images show that both Pluto and Charon show evidence of geological activity long after their formation. This is shown by extensive areas of lightly, or in the case of Pluto, uncratered terrain. Ancient surfaces on planetary bodies are very heavily cratered, while younger surfaces are smoothed by geological processes such as floods of lava, which in the case of icy bodies in the outer solar system can be liquid water (molten ice) rather than molten rock. The pink colour is due to complicated organic molecules called tholins. These are produced by UV radiation from the sun polymerising simpler organic molecules.

Pluto (left) and Charon (right, not to scale). The lack of dense cratering on both bodies shows that they have been geologically active long after formation. Source NASA

Geologically active young terrain on Pluto with polygonal convective cells (much of upper left). Source NASA

New Horizon’s mission continued with the flyby of Arrokoth, one of the many asteroid sized bodies in the Kuiper belt region of the outer solar system. It is 36 km long and is made up a 21 and 15 km sub-bodies Ultima and Thule, which are fused together to form what is called a contact binary. Each lobe is made up of smaller subunits. The collisions that fused these together were very low speed. This was also the case for the fusion of Ultima and Thule.

The contact binary Arrakotth. As with many outer solar system bodies the red-pink colour is due to tholins. Source NASA.

The findings of New Horizons have improved our understanding of how planetary bodies with large moons (such as the Earth and our moon) form as the result of collisions, as well as providing information about volatiles such as water, nitrogen and carbon compounds in the early days of the solar system. This gives more clues to the abundance of carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen on Earth, and elsewhere in the inner solar system, as well as the availability of complex organic compounds important in the early stages of the evolution of life.